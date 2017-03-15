US rejects Opposition support allegations

The US government has refuted media reports that it is providing support to opposition forces seeking to overthrow the government of South Sudan.

Recent reports by a certain local media house indicate that it is providing training, equipment and other types of support to opposition forces.

In a statement issued Tuesday, the US embassy in Juba says these claims are “false, baseless and are not in the interest of peace in South Sudan”.

“The United States reiterates its long-held view that there is no military solution to the political crisis in South Sudan, and renews its call upon all parties to the conflict to end military operations immediately and comply with the permanent ceasefire in the peace agreement,” partly read the statement.

Through its agency, USAID, the United States Government has, for decades, worked in South Sudan, providing lifesaving humanitarian assistance, conflict mitigation assistance, essential services such as health care and education.

It also helped South Sudan gain independence.