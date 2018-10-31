Regional leaders call for a total peace

Regional leaders have called on South Sudan leaders to commit themselves to implement the agreement for a complete peace in the country.

Speaking during the celebration ceremony attended by thousands of celebrants, including regional leaders, Ugandan President, Yoweri Museveni said he hopes the celebration will mark the end of the conflict in South Sudan.

President Museveni said the leaders and people should be committed to implementing the agreement.

“I am sure this will be the end we hear of conflict in South Sudan. I am sure the parties and all the South Sudanese should make a covenant, make an agreement, the covenant, one of the covenant should be… no war to solve the political argument, the argument can be solved by discussions political argument, or elections if you don’t agree, it’s wrong to use war to solve political argument among brothers and sisters.”

Meanwhile, the President of Somalia said the real test for South Sudanese leaders is making concessions to put the country and its people first.

“Even as we celebrate this remarkable agreement of peace, let’s all remember that no deal is always perfect, no arrangement is without flaws, no negotiation is perfectly balanced. The real test of a leader is to have the ability to make concessions and put this country and its people first.”

Mohamad Abdallah Mohamad said after his country witnessed nearly two decades of civil war, he knows firsthand that the conflict in South Sudan was the worst thing to happen to the young nation.

“In Somalia, it took us nearly two generations to put our house in order. In our period of chaos, the world did not wait for us, countries prospered, multi-literalism expanded and neighbors developed.”

He told the gathering that up to date, Somalia is still dealing with the costs and consequences of prolonged conflict – something he doesn’t wish for any country.

“Now we have realized that we need to double efforts and speed up development efforts to make up for all the years that we lost during the civil war. I will not wish the same for our brothers and sisters in South Sudan.”

President Mohamad Abdallah encouraged the parties to come together and stir the country towards the path of peace and development.

“You have shown a great statesmanship in coming together to end the protracted conflict. I urge you to join hands to stir your country into the right path towards peace and development.”

He said a peaceful and prosperous South Sudan means progress for the entire region.

Somalia is a signatory to the recently signed revitalized peace agreement.

President Mohamad said Somalia is committed to South Sudan’s peace process and promoting a complete economic integration in the region to end poverty and conflict in Africa.

He urged all regional leaders present at the occasion, to consolidate their efforts towards broadening economic cooperation, peace, and security in the region.

For her part, the Ethiopian first female President is calling for an end to the conflict to allow people who fled the country to return home.

“Allow the refugees and IDPs to come back home, disband the protection of civilian sites, release all political and security detainees.”

Sahle-Work Zewde urges all parties to cease hostility and to fully implement the recently signed peace deal in Addis Ababa.

“I want to appeal to all the parties particularly the armed groups of all sides to completely silence the guns, no matter how long the intensity of fighting is.”

She said the Transitional Government of National Unity and the opposition parties need to show stronger commitment and build trust during the pre-transitional period to achieve a lasting peace.