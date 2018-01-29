Regional and international bodies warn against attacking CTSAMM

The regional body-IGAD, UN and AU warned individuals and parties attacking the peace monitor, CTSAMM of punitive measures.

In a joint statement, the three bodies said they were concern at recent pronouncements made by some high level government officials and SPLM-IO over recent reports CTSAMM issued on violations of the cessation of hostilities agreement.

According to them, such acts are against the letter and spirit of the agreement the various parties signed last December.

“Such acts shall not continue with impunity and individuals and groups shall bear consequences for their action of violation of the CoH Agreement Encourages the parties to cooperate with CTSAMM,” the joint statement said.

The peace partners called upon CTSAMM to identify individual violators, saying it will take all necessary measure including targeted sanctions against them.

These include imposition of travel ban and asset freeze, among other punitive measures, it said will be implemented by the IGAD plus.

They made the resolve during a high-level consultation meeting in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia on Saturday.

Parties to the high-level revitalization forum are expected to resume talks on the 5th of February.