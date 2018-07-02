Region urged to focus on bringing peace to S. Sudan

A member of Former Detainees is urging the region to unite and focus in order to help in bringing peace to people of South Sudan.

The regional countries – including Kenya, Uganda, Ethiopia and Sudan have been involved in the South Sudan peace process.

“We have been moving all over the region, and we want the region to be united and to focus and to bring peace to the people of South Sudan,” said Oyai Deng Ajak.

Currently, parties are holding negations on the IGAD bridging proposal on outstanding issues which include governance and security arrangements.

However, political analysts often accuse them of competing interests in the conflict and that is why they are dragging on the peace process.

Recently, the government of Kenya denied having vested interest in the South Sudan conflict.

The Chief Administrative Secretary at Kenya’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs – Ababu Namwamba – said what his country has is interest for a “peaceful, stable, prosperous South Sudan”.