Refugees from Kajo-keji living in dire conditions – Bishop

Displaced persons from Kajo-Keji living in dire conditions, the Bishop of the Episcopal Church of Kajo-Keji Diocese has told Eye Radio.

According to the UNHCR, more than 4,000 people arrived into Uganda from Kajo-Keji on January 28 alone.

They crossed the border amid a series of fighting between the government and armed groups in the area recently.

They have sought refuge in Morobi, Belameling, Kaguru, and Bidi-bidi settlements camps in Uganda’s Moyo District.

Bishop Emmanuel Murye, who just returned from a visit to the area, says they now lack adequate health, food, water and proper shelters, and other necessities including schools.

“There is inadequate health facilities, shelter, water, and even food,” the religious leader told Eye Radio.

He also said there are no schools in the camps, adding that, “We found out that a lot of children are lingering around”.

The UNHCR and the Uganda Refugee Commission is yet to comment on the matter.

Related coverage:

Church condemns attack on Kajo-keji civilians