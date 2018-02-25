Ghanaian peacekeepers withdrawn over alleged sexual abuse in Wau POC

The UN Mission in South Sudan says it has recalled a unit of its police officers from Wau after a preliminary investigation into allegations of sexual exploitation.

In a statement seen by Eye Radio, UNMISS said the investigation was launched early this month.

The Mission said this followed a complaint alleging that members of the Ghanaian Formed Police Unit were engaged in sexual activity with women living at the POC site in Wau.

It said the information received on the February 8, indicated that some members of the FPU allegedly engaged in transactional sex.

“UNMISS has a zero tolerance, no excuses, and no second chances approach to sexual exploitation and abuse (SEA). Our priority is to put the victims’ rights and dignity first and ensure that there is transparency and accountability for such actions,” the statement partly read.

According to UNMISS, the alleged act is a “clear breach of the UN and UNMISS Code of Conduct which prohibits sexual relationships with vulnerable individuals, including all beneficiaries of assistance”.

An immediate decision was made to remove the 46-member police unit from their duty stations inside the POC that afternoon, the statement added.

UNMISS stated that the unit was fully withdrawn from the Wau base to Juba over the next two days to allow for further investigations.

It said the mission has informed UN headquarters in New York of the allegations.

However, UNMISS said there is no indication that this behavior is more widespread within the Mission.