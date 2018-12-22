Featured, News

MSF rape report “unfounded and baseless” – Gender Minister Awut

Koang Pal | | 8:21 am
Minister of Gender, Awut Deng during her meeting with the president on Thursday Dec 20, 2018 @Presidential Press Unit

The South Sudan Presidential Press Unit has reported  that the Minister for Gender, Child and Social Welfare told the president that the recent Bentiu rape report by MSF-Hollands  is “unfounded and baseless”  

On 30th of November, the doctors without borders issued a report stating that the 125 women were raped, whipped and clubbed in Rubkona, Northern Liech County between 19 and 29 November .

The  organisation, describing  the incidents as “abhorrent”, said its team provided emergency medical and psycho-social assistance to the victims .

Prompted by the report, the minister  of gender constituted a fact- finding committee to investigate the cases.

According to the Press Unit, the minister reported their findings to President Salva Kiir on Thursday , but did not give details of the outcome of the meeting.

However, it said during her meeting with the president at  the state house, J1,  minister Awut said that MSF refused to cooperate and provide details on rape incident, regarding the report as unfounded and baseless.

 

