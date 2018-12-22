MSF rape report “unfounded and baseless” – Gender Minister Awut

The South Sudan Presidential Press Unit has reported that the Minister for Gender, Child and Social Welfare told the president that the recent Bentiu rape report by MSF-Hollands is “unfounded and baseless”

On 30th of November, the doctors without borders issued a report stating that the 125 women were raped, whipped and clubbed in Rubkona, Northern Liech County between 19 and 29 November .

The organisation, describing the incidents as “abhorrent”, said its team provided emergency medical and psycho-social assistance to the victims .

Prompted by the report, the minister of gender constituted a fact- finding committee to investigate the cases.

According to the Press Unit, the minister reported their findings to President Salva Kiir on Thursday , but did not give details of the outcome of the meeting.

However, it said during her meeting with the president at the state house, J1, minister Awut said that MSF refused to cooperate and provide details on rape incident, regarding the report as unfounded and baseless.