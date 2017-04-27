Rape: Bribery hindering victim’s search for justice

A representative of the Gender section at the Jebel Police station says corruption and backdoor deals are hindering the provision of justice to victims of rape in Juba.

Joy Peter said many cases of sexual assault are not tried because of lack of respect for the rule of law.

She said her section has received complaints from victims whose cases have not been taken to court.

“Sometimes there are some families which are very poor, and when a case like this happened, the person who did it will go ad talk to them and give them small amount of money and they take it,” said Joy.

She also said families of the victims or the affected are usually silenced with money in order not to proceed to the court with the case.

“The main problem is bribe and corruption, we cannot tell the families not to take money, because they always solve the issue separately when we are not present,” she said.

Ms. Joy said her section has been helping victims get justice through the courts.

