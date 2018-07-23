Rajaf bishop finally ordained after long dispute

A new Bishop for Rajaf Diocese in Jubek State has been ordained after one of the contestants withdrew from the Episcopal race.

Two pastors from the Provincial Episcopal Church were nominated for the position of the diocesan bishop for Rajaf.

They are Reverent Edward Oliver Tombe and Peter Loro Kiliyona.

“Rajaf has been without a Bishop for a couple of months which is unconstitutional. The constitution gives us 90 days to put a bishop,” said Paul Yugusuk, the Archbishop of Central Equatoria internal Province.

A dispute had earlier emerged during the nomination when one of the candidates – Peter Loro challenged the procedure, which he said was riddled with irregularities.

Reverent Loro then raised his concerns to the provincial authority of the church that annulled the nomination and called for a second round.

However, a panel of lawyers invited to verify the process later nullified the second round, and said the first exercise was procedural and the two candidates could compete.

After months of deliberations on the matter, Rev Peter Loro Kiliyona decided to withdraw, leaving Rev Tombe unchallenged.

On, Rev Edward Oliver Tombe was officially enthroned as the Bishop of the Rajaf Diocese.

At the consecration ceremony, Rev Tombe said despite the disagreements during the nomination process, he is ready to work with all the pastors in the Episcopal Church for the good of the institution:

“We can still work together with them because they are the ones who really chose me… we have to work together, hand in hand, side by side for the work of the diocese to go ahead.”

Meanwhile, Enock Tombe, the Rt Bishop of Rajaf – applauded the two contestants for reaching a consensus about the matter.

“We are really grateful for this day that my successor has been duly consecrated and enthroned and I have been a participant in the enthronement,” he said.

Bishop Yugusuk – pledged his support to the new Bishop.

He said he is thankful that the misunderstandings in the process were successfully addressed.