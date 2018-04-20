Raja IDPs in dire need of assistance

Tombura State authorities say over 800 civilians who were displaced by violence in Lol State are in dire need of humanitarian assistance.

According to the officials, this is the group from which 14 people, mostly children died from fatigue while fleeing the renewed fighting in Raja.

Earlier, the UNOCHA said in a report that the people died from fatigue and exhaustion as they were trekking hundreds of kilometers for days to look for refuge.

The Commissioner of Nagero County in Tombura State told Eye Radio that the IDPs – who are mainly women and Children are in need of water, food and shelter.

“They lack basic needs generally; no water, the only water that they were actually getting is from the well,” said Balia Digido.

He said the vulnerable people are surviving on mangoes and little support from the host communities:

“I call upon the international NGOs and non-governmental organizations to come and help the situation.”

The Governor of Lol State, Rizik Zachariah, had earlier told Eye Radio that the fighting was between the SPLA and armed opposition groups.

He said those who fled were mobilized by the armed groups before launching an attacked on the area.

This, according to him, prevented the SPLA from helping the citizens who were running away.