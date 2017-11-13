Rainfalls varied in October – FEWS

A regional weather monitor – the Famine Early Warning System Network – says rainfalls in South Sudan varied across the country last month.

In a statement issued over the weekend, the network says rainfalls were well above average in the eastern regions and below-average in southwestern and northwestern parts of the country.

It says vegetation conditions were mostly average or above average.

But in localized areas of Eastern Equatoria, northwestern Jonglei, and northern Upper Nile, it says the vegetation conditions were below average.

The Vegetation Condition of a country is the current density of green vegetation on a patch of land compared to the same period in previous years.