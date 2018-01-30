Raila sworn-in as ‘people’s president’

Kenya’s opposition leader Raila Odinga has been sworn in as the ‘people’s president’.

The leader of the National Super Alliance, NASA took the oath at Uhuru Park Grounds in the capital, Nairobi on Tuesday.

Thousands of his supporters gathered at grounds to witness the historic ‘swearing in’ ceremony.

Earlier on Tuesday, major TV stations including KTN News, NTV and Citizen were switched off by the country’s Communications Authority.

But NASA supporters vowed to follow the event via social media.

The oath was administered by Ruaraka MP TJ Kajwang and former Nairobi gubernatorial candidate Miguna Miguna.

In August 2017, Kenya held a presidential election which was ruled against by the country’s Supreme Court after Uhuru Kenyatta was declared winner.

The ruling stated that the presidential election was marred with irregularities and illegalities as displayed by the electoral commission.

A petition filed by Raila Odinga challenged the pronouncement of Uhuru as President by criticizing the manner in which the electoral commission conducted the polls.

A re-election was held in October but boycotted by Raila Odinga and his supporters. Uhuru Kenyatta was then declared winner of the controversial election.

The opposition, however, rejected his election outright and as a result Raila Odinga was sworn-in on Tuesday as the ‘people’s president’.