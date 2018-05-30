Why Radio Miraya journalist was briefly detained

The UN mission in South Sudan has attributed the arrest of its radio journalist to the ongoing dispute with the Media Authority.

Responding to inquiries by Eye Radio, UNMISS Spokesperson Francesca Mold said Sani Martin was detained for 6 hours by the National Security who were “acting on the instructions of the Media Authority”.

Eyewitnesses told Eye Radio on Tuesday that the security men in black suits confiscated Martin’s tools, including his phone, recorder and notebook before whisking him away.

The reporter was trying to attend a press briefing by Information Minister Michael Makuei at the Ministries.

In March, the Media Authority ordered for closure of the UN radio over what it calls “persistent non-compliance” and “refusal to be regulated” under the country’s media laws.

However, UNMISS maintains that the operation of the station is enshrined in the Status of Forces Agreement, a legally binding document that governs the relationship between the UN and Government of South Sudan.