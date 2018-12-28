R-ARCSS implementation slow-IO

The SPLM/A -IO has said that the implementation of the revitalized peace agreement is slow.

In a statement issued on Thursday, IO blamed the slow phase on the lack of funding and what it calls cherry picking by the government to implement what it likes.

According to the group, the only positive strides made so far were the establishment and reconstitution of the various Mechanisms and institutions of the agreement.

The others it said were the release of a handful of detainees and meeting of the parties as part of confidence-peace building.

However, the IO said most deadlines have expired and key provisions of the pre-transitional period have not been implemented.

The opposition outlined eleven of these articles they said are yet to be implemented.

These include appointment of the Technical Boundaries Committee, the completion and presentation of the Independent Boundary Commission report to IGAD, the reconstitution of DDR, and the drafting of Constitutional Amendment committee to incorporate the agreement into the constitutions

Other issues they said as yet are; the demilitarization of civilian centers, the departure of non-South Sudanese armed groups from South Sudan, collection of long and medium rang heavy weapons, cantonment of all forces, submission of forces locations map and size, among others.

In its last remarks, the IO reiterated its call for the release of detainees Agrrey Idri, Dong Samuel and Dr Peter Biar Ajak in line with provision of the agreement.

The government is yet to comment on the matter.