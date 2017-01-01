‘Put peace first’ – New UN Chief

The new United Nations Secretary-General has appealed to the whole world to “put peace first” in the year 2017.

Today is António Guterres’ first day as the UN chief.

Analysts believe that the Portuguese politician is taking office in difficult times particularly marked by the devastating war in Syria, the resulting refugee crisis, and other conflicts around the world.

In a statement issued Sunday, Mr Guteres said “one question weighs heavily on my heart”.

“How can we help the millions of people caught up in conflict, suffering massively in wars with no end in sight?” he asked.

There have been reports of violence across the world in which “civilians are pounded with deadly force”.

Mr Guterres said women, children and men are killed and injured, forced from their homes, dispossessed and destitute; even hospitals and aid convoys are targeted.

“No one wins these wars; everyone loses. Trillions of dollars are spent destroying societies and economies, fueling cycles of mistrust and fear that can last for generations. Whole regions are destabilized and the new threat of global terrorism affects us all,” he continued.

“On this New Year’s Day, I ask all of you to join me in making one shared New Year’s resolution: Let us resolve to put peace first. Peace must be our goal and our guide.”

Guterres also served as United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees from June 2005 to December 2015 and has been actively engaged in humanitarian causes for most of his political career.

His experience as a politician and a diplomat are the reason for high hopes he could become an effective Secretary-General, according to media reports.

The 67-year-old succeeds Ban ki-Moon whose tenure ended on Saturday.