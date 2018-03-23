Pupils urge gov’t to stop fighting to protect wildlife

Schoolchildren are appealing to the government to end the conflict because they say it is affecting the wildlife.

According to the Wildlife Conservation Society, South Sudan is home to the world’s second-largest land mammal migration, which includes species of global importance such as elephant, giraffe, lion, and hippopotamus.

However, it says the impact of the conflict on wildlife shows that significant populations have so far survived, but poaching and commercial wildlife trafficking are increasing.

“I’d like to tell the government that they must stop fighting because it is not good. If we are fighting, the shooting of guns will chase all the animals to other countries,” said Tony Justin, a pupil from Munuki Center Nursery and Primary School.

The pupils are participating in the Wildlife Awareness School Campaign program.

Last year, the Minister of Wildlife Conservation and Tourism called for a special care in protecting endangered animals.

Nunu Kumba said South Sudan is known to be a home for elephants, but she said the number has reduced from about 80,000 in the 1980s to just more than 700.

“We could enforce laws against poaching. We could also bring up Game Reserves, Zoos, and it is also a good way of preserving them,” suggested Sarah from the Nile International Academy.

The Wildlife Awareness Campaign began in Juba in August last year, then later extended to Boma State, particularly in Jebel Boma and Pibor.

The second phase of the program will take place later this year.