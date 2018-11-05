‘Punish’ the perpetrators of violence – EU

The European Union is urging the peace parties to identify and punish the perpetrators of violence.

The call comes amidst reports of fighting in some parts of the country, particularly in Yei River and Latjor and Northern Liech states.

In a statement seen by Eye Radio, the EU says: It is important that all parties immediately observe the provisions of the Cessation of Hostilities Agreement they signed in December 2017.

Recent UN reports have documented grave human rights violations and abuses in South Sudan, some of which may amount to war crimes and crimes against humanity.

The EU Spokesperson for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Maja Kocijancic said violators should be held accountable.

“We expect all parties to hold perpetrators of violence to account, and ensure that transitional justice and accountability mechanisms are in place for the people of South Sudan.”