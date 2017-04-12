Public service declares Easter holidays

Holidays begin on Friday and work resume on Tuesday next week.

The Ministry of Labor, Public service and Human Resource Development has declared public holiday from Friday to Monday.

Friday the 14th of this month will be Good Friday, meanwhile Sunday and Monday, 16th and 17th respectively will be Easter.

The Easter holiday is celebrated annually by Christians worldwide to remember the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ.

The Ministry of Labor extended a circular to all the Civil Service Institutions, Commissions, Diplomatic Missions, UN Agencies, International and National Non-Governmental Organizations declaring the holiday.

The Undersecretary in the Ministry, Mary Hillary, says work will resume on Tuesday, 18th of this month.