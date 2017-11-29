Passports: why public is “outraged”

Some members of the public have told Eye Radio that they are disappointed in the Department of Immigration.

The department has reportedly not been issuing passports for over 3 weeks now.

Media reports suggest that the department is not working due to unpaid arrears to a German contractor.

Officials have confirmed that a German company has switched off the networks over arrears.

Some citizens have not been able to travel abroad for treatment or study after the department failed to renew their passports.

Dina is a South Sudanese citizen. She said without passport, her father is not able to seek medication outside the country.

“My father’s condition is deteriorating; we want to travel to any place but that needs a passport,” Dina stressed.

“This is a problem. I do not know what to do. It’s not necessary to stop such sensitive things like passports. We lose our lives because of simple negligence.”

For her part, Katrina Akuot, she says it has been two months since she applied for a renewal of her passport.

She told Eye Radio that she is worried since she is now unable to leave the country.

She said: “For me I have a family there. So I have to go for holiday – to visit my kids. My message to them is that they should know that most of us are from outside. We have families outside. We have to get to them since it is a Christmas season and the country is insecure.”

The Immigration department is yet to comment on this matter.