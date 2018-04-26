Public library to be established in Juba

The Director of the National Archives says they are planning to establish a public library for the country.

Youssef Johnson Onyalla says the plans were made 2 years back after the council of ministers asked them to establish one.

The body was given land at Buluk behind Freedom Hall to build a cultural complex that will comprise a library, a museum and a national archive.

“We have old books from the 70s for the public library and it is there now in the national archives. So we just packed them in boxes,” said Mr Onyalla.

The project is being supported by the Norwegian government.

A library has collections of items including books, periodicals, newspapers, manuscripts, films, maps, and prints.

South Sudan does not have a national library that is open to the public.

However, learning institutions such as universities have libraries for academic and research purposes.

The South Sudan National Archive Project, under which that national library will be established, is a multiphase project for the conservation, reordering, cataloguing and digitization of the historical government records.

It is being implemented in collaboration with the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports.