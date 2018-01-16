Public not happy with failed electricity promises

Some members of the public say they are not happy with the ministry of electricity after it failed to fulfill its promise to supply the capital with power.

Last month, the minster of Dams and Electricity, Dr Dhieu Mathok, promised residents of Juba town, saying he would put on the generator on the 23rd.

He described it as a Christmas gift for the residents.

“The government promised us electricity during Christmas and New Year but we have never had power,” said a resident of Hai Thoura.

In December, the Minister of Electricity and Dams promised that the supply would begin before Christmas and last for four days.

He said after that, they will cut off the supply in order to continue with connections to the rest of the city.

However, some residents of Juba said the power only last for some hours:

“The electricity worked of the 24th and stopped on the 25th at 1 a.m,” added another resident.

Meanwhile, the chairperson for South Sudan electricity cooperation has apologized for the failure.

Beck Awan Deng told Juba Monitor newspaper that power will resume the work by next month or March.

It has been nearly 4 years since the ministry stopped the power supply; the reasons are not clear.