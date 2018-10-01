Public apology

On September 25, 2018, Eye Radio broadcast the news of the appointment of General Malek Ruben as the deputy minister of defense, who is currently sanctioned by the UN. In the news story, we used the words – UN blacklisted General – to describe the sanctions labeled against General Malek Reuben by the UN – which was considered offensive.

This story was considered offensive by individuals who complained to the Media Authority and we duly apologize.

As a public broadcaster that believes in credibility, fair presentation, and the protection of public interest, we do apologize for this broadcast.

In this regard, we would like to apologize to our listeners for the broadcast of perceived harm.