Protesters demand the release of the 4 Kenyans imprisoned in Juba

Families and friends of four Kenyans arrested and imprisoned in South Sudan on corruption charges have staged a protest in front of the South Sudan embassy in Nairobi this morning.

According to report seen by Eye Radio on #SouthSudan Twitter handle, the family members are demanding the release of the four whom they say have been wrongly jailed in Juba.

Last year, the High Court in Juba sentenced to life in prison, sixteen individuals convicted of playing a role in the loss of more than 14 million US dollars from the Office of the President.

The men were accused and suspended on charges related to forging the signature of President Kiir.

They were also accused of using the signature to steal 30 million South Sudanese pounds, with the help of 14 officials from the Central Bank and Ministry of Finance.

In April this year, the Court of Appeal overruled the sentencing and ordered a retrial.

Kur Lual, who is one of the defense lawyers, said some information was missing during the first trial of his clients

The families of the four Kenyans who marched in front of the embassy in Nairobi today say it has been 732 days since their loved ones were arrested.

They demanded their return to Kenya.

The four Kenyans under arrest are, Anthony Madimo, Anthony Dia, Raphini Jadada and another known only as Lisiuma