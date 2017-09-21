US promises S Sudan $48m to boost food production

The Unites States has pledged $48 million to support agriculture in South Sudan.

The offer was made at the sideline of the ongoing UN General Assembly meeting in New York. A delegation headed by First Vice President Taban Deng Gai is in attendance.

“The Americans say that they will put 48 million dollars in agricultural projects because American need food security in South Sudan,” Amb. Gordon, South Sudan’s Deputy Head of Mission to the US, told Eye Radio via telephone from New York.

He said this program will focus on agricultural projects in the Equatoria and Bahr el Ghazal regions.

Amb. Buoy says they also met with representatives of other countries, including Uganda, Norway and Poland to discuss bilateral issues.

“The Norwegians said that it is very important that South Sudan should be assisted in developmental projects because once you achieve food security, you don’t need outsiders to help you.”

The Norwegian government, he said, plans to come up with priority areas so that they can assist South Sudan with funding.

Amb. Buoy added that the talks with partners revolved around humanitarian issues, the National Dialogue, and the revitalization of the peace agreement.

Levels of crop and vegetable production in South Sudan remain low, according to FAO.

Farmers rely heavily on rain-fed crop production – meaning erratic or delayed rains can result in poor or no harvests, while heavy rains and flooding can waterlog fields and destroy stocks.

Conflict and mass displacement continue to force farmers from their fields during key times in the planting season.