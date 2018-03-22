Enough Project backs US sanctions on S. Sudan oil entities

The move by the US government to sanction oil entities is an important measure to pressure South Sudan ahead of the third round of the Revitalization Forum, according to the think tank, Enough Project.

On Wednesday, the US added 15 South Sudanese oil entities to its Department of Commerce Entity List.

The companies that have been listed include the state-owned Nilepet, Dar Petroleum, Sudd Petroleum, GNPOC, Nyakek and Sons Ltd, Ascom Sudd Operating Company and Oranto Petrotech.

Others are Nile Drilling and Services, Safina Group, SIPET Engineering and Consultancy, Nile Delta Petroleum Company and DietsmannNile Joint Venture Company.

The Ministry of Petroleum and that of mining are also included.

The U.S. and other companies will now need a license to export, re-export, or transfer exports of any U.S.-origin goods or technology to the listed entities.

The Deputy Director of Policy at the Enough Project, Brian Adeba, said it is important for the United States and its partners to continue to build leverage by increasing these types of pressures.

This is to “target as wide network as possible to ensure that the parties to the conflict change their calculations in favor of peace”.

Meanwhile, a Managing Director at The Sentry and the Enough Project, Brad Brooks-Rubin, said with these new requirements, South Sudanese oil entities will be forced to show that their work will benefit the country.

Earlier this month, the Sentry published an investigative brief that sheds light on how South Sudanese elites are exploiting the country’s oil to fund militias and enrich themselves.

It suggested sanctions against individuals and entities involved.

The Global Witness also published a similar report accusing the state oil company Nilepet and the Ministry of Petroleum of using oil revenues to fund war.