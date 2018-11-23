Oil production at Unity’s Block 5 hugely curtailed due to acidity

The minister of petroleum says oil production at Block 5A has been reduced by 90 percent due to so much acid in the oil wells.

Located in Tharjath in the former Unity State, Block 5A used to produce at least 40,000 barrels per day.

Currently, the Sudd Petroleum Operating Company, which is operating Block 5A, produces just 5,000 barrels a day.

“We were capped by Sudan to produce only ten percent, so we are producing around five thousand barrels a day,” Ezekiel Lol spoke during the closing of the second South Sudan Oil & Power conference in Juba on Thursday.

However, Mr. Lol said the full production will soon be resumed once the acidity is tackled.

“We have the capacity of producing over 40,000 barrels per day because it will co-mingle with the crude that is coming from other blocks of Nile blend.”