Private schools warned against foreign curricula

The Director General for Quality, Assurance and Standards in the Ministry of General Education has warned that private schools which continue to use foreign curricula are at risk of closure.

Omot Okony says this is part of ensuring that all schools all over the country use a unified national curriculum.

Since independence in 2011, several schools have been using syllabuses from the neighboring countries like Sudan, Uganda and Kenya.

Mr. Okony says all government schools have already phased out those curricula. He speaks with Rosemary: