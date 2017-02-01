Dailies resume publishing

The Chairperson of the Association of Media Development, Alfred Taban, says newspapers have resumed printing after two days without publishing due to fuel shortage.

All newspapers print their editions with one company which had faced shortage of fuel for its generators.

Mr Taban, who is also the editor-in-chief of the English daily, Juba Monitor, says the printing company received some fuel approved by the Nilepet yesterday.

He also called upon the authorities concerned with fuel supply to make it available to the general public.

“I’m calling upon the government or Nilepet to make fuel available to all the citizens, especially the businesses, so that the citizens don’t suffer the shortages of fuel,” Mr Taban stated.

Fuel has been scarce in Juba for several weeks now. The First Vice President, Taban Deng Gai, says some cases of corruption have been detected in the sector.

He said his office is investigating one case in which his office is said to have used 10 fuel tankers since he assumed office in July.