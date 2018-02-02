Print media announce plans to raise newspaper prices

The print media have announced that they will raise the prices of newspaper due to an increase in printing cost.

Currently, the papers are selling at 50 pounds per copy, but they have proposed an increment of 10 to 15 pounds.

They said the only printing press in the county which is owned by an Indian company – the Universal – has increased its charging rates.

It used to charge 19 cents per copy at the rate of 190 pounds, but the dailies say the company now offers at the rate of 220 pounds.

This means each paper that used to cost 31 pounds now goes for 41, an amount the print media say put them at loss.

The Chief Editor of Juba Monitor Newspaper said they are yet to get an approval from the Media Authority to implement a new price.

“We discussed with the Media Authority and they said they will take that concern,” she said.

In response, Universal Printing Press manager, Sjbba Rjo – denied the company has increased the price, but said they have only adjusted it to suit the existing market prices.

“Our price is 19%. Last time we divided this unit price when the exchange rate was 190,” he said.

“Now the exchange rate is 220 pounds. So I am multiplying the same unit price of 0.19 time 220, comes to 41.8 SSP.”

Following the eruption of the conflict in 2013, many newspapers exited the market due to the economic crisis.