Primary school enrolment rate increases

The ministry of general education says it has recorded an increase in primary school enrolment this year despite the ongoing conflict.

According to the School Attendance Monitoring System, the enrolment has passed the usual 1.5 million by 200,000.

It attributes this to reopening of some schools in the Upper Nile region years after they were closed down due to violence.

“This record has been achieved despite the consequences of the conflict that have left 4 million displaced and move than half of population food insecure,” said Michael Lopuke, the undersecretary at the Ministry General Education.

“Based on the analysis of the enrolment pattern and a number of admission registered and schools bridged received, it is now expected the academic year 2018 will reach to over 1.7 million pupils.”

He also revealed that some schools that were closed due to conflict have now been re-opened:

“In some of locations especially in Greater Upper Nile, schools are re-opening too and these schools are re-opening for the first time since the conflict started.”

According to the Ministry of General Education, the major driving factors that have contributed to the improvement include the cash transfers to girls, payment of teachers’ incentives, provision of school meals and training of teachers.