Primary Leaving Examinations begin

The State Minister of Education in Jubek has confirmed that over 9,000 Primary Eight pupils began their examinations on Monday.

Dr Wani Sule said pupils from all PoC sites have also been included.

He said despite delays on Monday morning, the examinations commenced on time with religious studies.

“We just started today, we rang the bell at 9 O’clock, and they are beginning with religious studies,” said Dr Sule.

“There have been problems of the index number, when the list of the students were brought to the ministry, some were brought less and then the number turned out to be more, but everything is okay now.”

“They were given some temporary numbers until this is sorted out.”

Dr Wani Sule said some pupils from other states are sitting the examinations from Mahad Center.

More than 41,000 students are sitting for the papers; 26,072 males and 15,460 females in 1,054 centers across the country.

The PLE was initially arranged to take place from the 5th to 8th of December, but was later postponed due to lack of funds.

However, late last month, the ministry said that it received about 10 million pounds from the Ministry of Finance to prepare the exams on time.