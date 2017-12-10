Primary Leaving Examinations to commence on Monday

The Ministry of General Education has confirmed that the first unified Primary Leaving Examinations will begin on Monday as rescheduled.

The PLE was initially arranged to take place from the 5th to 8th of December, but was later postponed due to lack of funds.

However, late last month, the ministry said that it received about 10 million pounds from the Ministry of Finance to prepare the exams on time.

All preparations to conduct the exercise have been done, according to Deng Deng Hoc, the minister of general education.

“I am delighted to inform the candidates that the unified primary examinations are scheduled to be conducted for the first time since 2011 these exams will start on Monday the 11th of December and will finish to Friday the 15th,” he said.

“The national examinations council has already delivered the examinations papers to 29 states and the Abyei Administrative area.”

Deng Deng Hoc said exam papers have not been delivered to Lajor, Fashoda and Maiwut states which did not register any candidate.

He directed state ministers of education to ensure all the question papers are distributed to the examination centers by Sunday.

More than 41,000 students are expected to sit for the papers; 26,072 males and 15,460 females in 1,054 centers across the country.