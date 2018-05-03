Without press freedom ‘corruption, human rights abuses, and repression’ flourish

On Thursday, South Sudan joined the rest of the world in marking the World Press Freedom day.

The theme of the 2018 celebration is “Keeping Power in Check: Media, Justice and The Rule of Law”.

It highlights the importance of an enabling legal environment for press freedom, and gives special attention to the role of an independent judiciary in ensuring legal guarantees for press freedom and the prosecution of crimes against journalists.

According to a recent UN report, over the last year and a half journalists in South Sudan were killed, beaten, detained, denied entry or fired for doing their jobs in at least 60 incidents.

Leaders and governments around the world have echoed voices on the importance of press freedom.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the European Union said attacks against media and journalists are attacks against democracy, against the freedom of all of everyone.

“We call on all states to condemn violence against journalists, to take action to improve the safety of journalists with particular attention to women journalists, and to bring perpetrators and instigators of such violence to justice,” the statement read.

Meanwhile, the UN Secretary General, António Guterres said:

“On World Press Freedom Day 2018, I call on governments to strengthen press freedom, and to protect journalists. Promoting a free press is standing up for our right to truth.”

Heads of Mission of nine countries have also acknowledged free press as fundamental to democracy.

They include Canada, the Kingdom of Denmark, the French Republic, Japan, the Kingdom of the Netherlands, the Kingdom of Norway, the Kingdom of Sweden, the United Kingdom, and the United States of America.

“A free press ensures that citizens have the information necessary to make choices about the future of their country,” read a statement by the heads of mission.

“Without it corruption, human rights abuses, and repression can more easily flourish. Democracy requires citizens to be informed, and that is the job of a free press and robust civil society.”

World Press Freedom Day was proclaimed by the UN General Assembly in December 1993, following the recommendation of UNESCO’s General Conference.

Since then, the 3rd of May is celebrated worldwide as World Press Freedom Day.

