President’s advisor apologizes for Juba protest interruption

The legal advisor to the President has apologized to the public for Saturday incident in which peaceful anti-war protests were interrupted by security organs.

On Saturday during the peaceful protests held by women and girls, armed security personnel confiscated placards and banners with writings such as “We are tired of unknown gunmen”, “Enough is enough” and “Give our children pens not guns.”

This is seen as a violation of the transitional constitution which grants every citizen the right to protest peacefully.

“Reminding ourselves where we came from, our struggle was for human rights. If we derailed from that, I would like to apologize to our people, we are sorry for that,” Lawrence Korbandy said during an event to mark the International Human Rights Day.

The women marched covering their mouths with duct tape on the streets in silence and demanded for an end to the conflict.

According to a woman leader, Dr. Emily Koiti, they were concluding their campaign activities during the 16 days of activism.

“They demanded to collect all the posters which they did and they took with them; they took even the banners,” she said.

Dr. Koiti said the security personnel also wanted to arrest some of them but “we were pleased that in our midst, there were also female legislator. They stood the ground on our behalf”.