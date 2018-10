President Salva Kiir has relieved the governor of Terekeka state – Augustino Lako.

In a republican decree read on the state-run SSBC last evening, Kiir replaced Lako with Jacob Gore Samuel.

It is not clear why the new replacement was made.

However, there has been a series of communal fighting in Terekeka state resulting to at least 17 people dead nearly a week ago.

The clashes ensued after one group of cattle keepers allegedly prevented the other from crossing over to its original cattle camp.