President Salva kiir asks soldiers to forgive opposition forces

President Salva Kiir has asked his loyalists to forgive and welcome Oppositions soldiers who are due to rejoin the service as part of the implementation of the revitalized peace agreement.

The recently signed revitalized peace agreement stipulates that the opposition forces shall be integrated into the organized forces.

These include the police service, wildlife, national army, and prisons.

Thousands of soldiers, mostly from Dr. Riek Machar’s faction are expected to return to various forces.

“Forgiveness does not mean you are afraid from someone, forgiveness is the step forward the future for people to build a peaceful society that can be built after that,” Kiir told members of the organized forces during a briefing at the presidential place on Wednesday.”

The commander-in-chief of the South Sudan People’s Defense force also stressed the importance of South Sudanese resolving their differences by themselves.

“This problem that we made no one will come from outside to come and tell us to stop doing this. It is we ourselves to convince ourselves and say to one another let’s stay together. That is the only way out”

For his part, the minister of Interior, Michael Changjiek, told the forces to win the trust of the public through establishing links with them.

“We must be close to the civilians because they are your people. We need to build trust.”

Mr. Changjiek said lack of cooperation with the civil population will impede efforts to mitigate crimes.

“Like the crimes that were committed recently were very terrible, but because of cooperation between the civilians and the security units, we were able to arrest the criminals.”