President Kiir urges intl community for financial aid

President Salva Kiir has appealed to the international community for financial support to enable implementation of the peace agreement

During the festive season, the SPLM-IO said implementation of the agreement was slow, attributing this partly to lack of funding.

Some members of the National Pre-transitional Committee have uttered the same concern, but said they were working on a budget to raise over $5o million address the challenge.

According to Peter Mayen, who is the chairman of the UMBRELLA group, there was need for the parties to engage the international community to help with the issue of funding.

Speaking to the peace party leaders and members of the diplomatic corps at a dinar on the Eve of the New Year, Kiir said: “I call upon our international partners to help with the necessary finance to implement the agreement,”

Kiir also said his leadership is ready to dialogue with groups that are still outside the agreement to take part in it.

“My message to you all and to those still holding out against peace is that, whatever it is, we can find a solution so that all of us participate in the business of building our country.”

He also called for cooperation among the parties leaders to protect the peace from collapsing. “I urge all of you to be patient, let us work together and not allow this peace to get out of our hands again.”