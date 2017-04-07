President Kiir urges armed groups to cease hostilities

President Salva Kiir has renewed his call to those who have taken up arms to stop violence and join hands in bringing peace.

The statement comes amid reports of fighting between the SPLA and anti-government forces in Pajok in Imatong, and also in Mapel in Wau State.

President Kiir says those in the bush should join hands with development partners to secure and maintain peace.

The Minister of Information, Michael Makuei, read the President’s statement at the presidential palace, J1, Thursday.

“I also take this opportunity to renew my call to those who are still in the bush to denounce violence, give peace priority and allow us to join hands with our development partners to secure and maintain peace among our people. Our neighbors have made tremendous contributions and now it is time for us to show that we love our people and Country. God bless you and God bless the people of South Sudan.”

President Salva Kiir’s call was part of his statement encouraging South Sudanese to join a fund-raising marathon to help those affected by famine.

The Great South Sudan Run will be held, Friday 7, April.

Ethiopian legendary athlete Haile Gabreselasie and three Kenya athletes will also take part in the event.