President Kiir: Khartoum peace accord ‘workable’

President Salva Kiir has reiterated that the peace agreement will work this time round.

The Agreement on the Resolution to the Crisis in South Sudan was signed by the warring parties in the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa, in August 2015.

However, it collapsed barely 1 year later when the presidential guards clashed with the bodyguards, and forcing Dr. Riek Machar – the main opposition leader – to flee for his life.

After lengthy talks, the parties signed the revitalized peace agreement last month.

In an interview aired on the Kenya’s Citizen Television last evening, President Kiir said the 2015 peace deal creation of two armies caused its failure.

“We were put in a position inu [that] we must have two armies in one country, and this is what happened.”

“This is where we differed. Riek Machar wanted to impose his authority through his military means.”

The new deal reinstates Dr Riek Machar as the First Vice President.

But Dr Machar – who is expected to assume his position in May next year – will no longer have his own protection unit.

President Kiir says though Dr Riek Machar signed a peace deal, he still has doubts and is disturbed by 2016 JI incident.

“A person bitten by a snake can run away from strings. If strings are pulled near him, he will jump up.”

But he said Dr Machar will be protected by both the government of South Sudan and the region:

“So Riek Machar still believes that what he left in Juba is still there and it’s haunting him. But his security is guaranteed by the government in Juba and by the guarantors of the peace agreement.”