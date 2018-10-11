President Kiir invites regional leaders for peace celebrations

President Salva Kiir has invited regional leaders to attend peace celebrations in Juba this month.

That’s according to the presidential press secretary, Ateny Wek Ateny.

Mr. Ateny told Eye Radio, Thursday, Kiir extended the invitation during the regional summit on DR Congo held in Kampala earlier this week

“… it is good for the President himself to invite his counterparts directly during the sideline meetings, and from there, letters will be sent to them accordingly.”

The EAC heads of state that are expected to jet in for the celebrations include Presidents Yoweri Museveni of Uganda, Uhuru Kenyatta of Kenya, and Paul Kagame of Rwanda.

According to Ateny, the celebrations are scheduled to take place in two weeks’ time.

“The country is going to celebrate the signing of the peace agreement in the next couple of weeks.”

The revitalized peace accord was signed in the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa, on September 12.

A week later, President Kiir invited First Vice President to designate, Dr. Riek Machar, but so far there is no clear confirmation about his coming to Juba.