President Kiir appoints gov’t reps to peace committees

President Salva Kiir has appointed government representatives to the various pre-transitional period committees.

These include Joint Transitional Security Committee, Joint Military Ceasefire Commission, Strategic Defense, and Security Review Committee, and the Ceasefire transitional arrangements monitoring and verification mechanism.

The committees are tasked with handling the security arrangements, and cantonment of the forces before the transitional period.

According to decrees issued by President Kiir on the eve of the peace celebration last week, the Joint Transitional Security Committee is led by Major-General Chokrach Alith from Military Intelligence and members come from other organized forces.

This committee will be co-chaired by SPLM-IO, and the secretary of this committee will come from the South Sudan Opposition Alliance.

President Kiir also named Charles Dut Akol as the co-chairperson of the Joint Military Ceasefire Commission.

Members of this commission include Major-General Kulang Mayen Kulang, Major-General John Maluit Wii, Major-General Gabriel Kor, and Brigadier Top Riak and about five secretaries.

The President also appointed the deputy minister of Defense, Malek Ruben Riak as the co-chair of the Strategic Defense and Security Review board, Lieutenant-General Jonson Juma Okot and Major-General from the National security are members.

President Kiir named members of the Ceasefire transitional arrangements monitoring and verification mechanism, including Major-General Rabi Majong and Major-General Akol Majok.

“The decrees President has issued are four in number… and they are to effect and operationalize the pre-transitional arrangement according to what was signed on 12 September 2018,” Presidential Press Secretary Ateny Wek Ateny confirmed to Eye Radio on Tuesday.

The other members from IGAD and the Opposition are yet to be named.