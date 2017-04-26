Kiir forms committee to hear judges’ grievances

The presidential Press Secretary says a committee has been formed to investigate the grievances of justices and judges.

Last week, the justices and judges announced a strike to be held last Monday for pay and better conditions of work.

They also called for the resignation of the Chief Justice, Chan Reech Madut, saying he is not addressing their demands.

They later postponed it for one week to give more time for the government to address the issue.

The judges and the justices said they had presented their grievances to the Office of the President before postponing the strike.

In response, the office of the President says it formed the three-member committee yesterday to look into their demands.

Presidential Press Secretary, Ateny Wek Ateny, says the committee is headed by the Minister of Justice, Paulino Wanawila, as the chairperson.

Mr. Ateny said other members are the Minister of Information, Michael Makuei Lueth, and the head of Legal Administration in the Office of the President, Majok Mading Majok.

He said the committee will not investigate the Chief Justice, Chan Reech Madut, but will look into the concerns presented to the President by the justices and judges.

The grievances include increment of salaries, provision of means of transportation, health insurance, office equipment, and the enactment of a pension law.

Mr. Ateny said the committee will complete their task within one week, which the judges have given to the presidency to address their concerns.

Mr. Ateny said the committee will present their report and findings to the president to take action based on the recommendations.

