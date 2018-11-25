Presidency pledges support for Bright Stars Under23

The presidency has pledged to support the Under -23 national football team in their next game against Tunisia in March next year.

This comes after their brilliant performance on Tuesday, beating the Ugandan cranes 2-nil to qualify for the next stage of the African Cup of Nations Qualifiers.

The young stars are also expected to play friendlies with Egypt and Morocco in preparation for the competition.

“The FVP on behalf of the president and presidency has pledged to support the football association to make sure the under-23 are assisted in all their commitments,” Ageal Machar, FVP spokesperson said.

Mr Ageal said the leadership has high hope in the upcoming stars representing the country in major tournaments in the future, internationally.

“The presidency will do its best to make sure that the football association is given all the support it needs to make sure that these boys are given the opportunity to go and to improve because they are the ones who will represent the country in future.”

“So the more we invest on them now , for the better they are in the future,” he said.

Recently, the office of the FVP donated one million South Sudanese Pounds to the Under-23 for their good performance last Tuesday.

The players and the technical team members received 27,000 SSP each as a motivation.