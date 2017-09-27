New power station being constructed in Juba

A new power station is being constructed by a Chinese company to supply Juba with electricity, the Minister of Electricity has said.

Dr. Dhieu Mathok said the station which will be located in Jebel, will have a capacity of 20 megawatts.

He told Eye Radio that two other companies have started the maintenance of the Juba Power station to provide additional power supply.

“We have China Power which is working the maintenance of network of distribution and Ezra which is working on generation,” Dr. Dhieu said.

“We are expecting these three groups to do one thing; that is the lighting if Juba City.”

Meanwhile, the Director General of China Power Company, Wang Choom, says they have completed the first phase of their project in Jebel.

“We have already great and fruitful achievement in desired procurement work and around ten kinds of equipment and materials are now under production there in China. Hopefully they will be shipped at the beginning of November,” Wang revealed.

According to the Minister, Juba will have power supply by the end of this year.