Pope prays for S Sudan, DRC

Pope Francis is today expected to preside over a prayer for peace in South Sudan at St. Peter’s Basilica.

The event was organized by “Solidarity with South Sudan” in association with the Justice and Peace office of religious organizations worldwide.

According to radio Vaticana, it invites Christians across the world to join in prayer for Peace in the world, and especially for South Sudan and DRC.

“We have chosen South Sudan and DRC as two examples of such countries and people that are suffering from conflicts that they have never wanted, of which they are the victims,” says Michel Roy, Secretary-General of Caritas Internationalis, the Catholic Church’s aid organization.

“Why these conflicts? – Because of political interests. But the real reason behind is access to resources by other countries and by multinational companies.

“And so there is a need to mobilize our politicians at all levels that they will engage themselves and their governments and the international community to find ways to come out of this tragedy. Peace can be reached. It is a question of will.”

Since December 2013, the conflict has devastated the lives of millions of South Sudanese and more than 3.5 million people have been forced to flee their homes, according to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

On the other hand, armed conflict and general insecurity in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) have created one of the world’s most complex and long-standing humanitarian crisis, with 4.1 million people uprooted from their homes.