Pope pledges half a million dollars for South Sudan

Pope Francis has announced a donated of half a million in assistance to those affected by conflict in South Sudan.

The donation will be used by Caritas, along with two other Catholic organizations operating in the country, to provide the assistance.

According to a statement from the Vatican, the money will be used to support two hospitals run by the Comboni Sisters in Wau and Tombura-Yambio.

Caritas organization will use some of the money to purchase seeds and tools in Tombura-Yambio, Yei, Torit, Malakai and Juba for more than 2,250 families.

Half of the donation will be given to Solidarity with South Sudan organization to train teachers, nurses, midwives, agriculturalists and community leaders in Yambio.

Last month, the Vatican announced the postponement of a trip to South Sudan by the Pope and the Anglican Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby.

Vatican spokesman Greg Burke told journalists that while the trip is still being considered, it is not for this year.

He did not say when the trip might now take place.

Pope Francis had hoped to make a visit to the country in a push for peace, much like his earlier visit to the Central African Republic in 2015.

A trip with Archbishop Justin would have been the first time the leaders of the Roman Catholic and Anglican churches had traveled in such a way together.

The Pope visit had been tentatively planned for October this year.