Poor mobile services due to economic crisis- gov’t official

The poor services by the mobile operators is not intentional, but that the telecom companies are affected by the economic crisis, according to the National Communication Authority acting director general.

Yesterday, over 70 civil society organisations petitioned the ministry of Information, Communication Technology and Postal Services over the matter.

The organisations said they wanted to draw attention of the ministry to what they described as inefficiency of services by the companies in the country.

Their move came months after the public had complained about the poor mobile networks following the shutdown of vivacell last year.

However, the government spokesperson, Michael Makuei, re-redirected their appeal to NCA saying they did not use the right procedure.

Eye Radio sought view of the NCA on the matter: “I don’t think that this is intentional and that the operators do not want to improve the quality of their services,” Engineer Virgino Kenyi, NCA acting director general said.

“The departure of vivacell left a vacuum which is swallow by the two networks MTN and Zain. Besides, Mr Kenyi said the companies are facing the challenge of hard currencies to expand their network.

“The expansion of the networks depends on hard currency,” he said