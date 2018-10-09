Other Political Parties ratify R-ARCSS

The Other Political Parties to the revitalized peace agreement on Tuesday ratified and endorsed the peace deal.

This means the coalition is in full support of the peace accord.

They say they are ready to face the challenges during the pre-transitional period but vowed to address them together with the other parties to the agreement.

The other parties include the government, the SPLM in opposition, FDs, South Sudan Opposition Alliance among others.

“We ratified, endorsed the agreement and renewed our commitment towards the implementation of the pre-transitional period and ensuring that we understand the challenges that the pre-transition period will have to play,” said Peter Mayen, the chairperson of the Umbrella political parties for peace and development.

“We also ratified and endorsed the women’s workshop report of Djibouti and recommit ourselves and reaffirm that the 35% of female must be respected.”

The Other Political Parties endorsed the revitalized peace agreement this morning at a hotel in Juba.