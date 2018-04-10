Political parties prevented from attending Kiir’s meeting

Some political party leaders say they were prevented by security from attending a meeting convened by President Salva Kiir in Juba on Monday.

Political parties were all invited to attend the consultation meeting with the president and his deputies at the Presidential Palace ahead of the next round of peace talks in Addis Ababa.

However, five political alliance leaders say they were ‘intentionally’ delayed at the security desk.

These include the chairman of South Sudan Communist Party, Ismail Suleiman; the chairman of National United Democratic Forum, Sarah Nene; and the leader of the United South Sudan Party, Paulino Lukudu Obede.

Others are the chairman of Democratic Unionist Party, Albino John Laku and the Secretary General of National Alliance Democratic Party, Deng Bior Deng.

“When we reached J1, we gave our list for scrutiny and then we were delayed at the reception for over 30 minutes,” said USSP chairman Paulino Lukudu Obede.

He said the five leaders belong to the National Alliance Parties of South Sudan and they were nominated by the group to participate in the consultation meeting.

Despite this, he said there is a splinter group that claims to be representatives of the National Alliance Parties, which was allowed to take part instead of them.

The Office of the President is yet to comment on the matter.

President Salva Kiir last week called for the meeting of all political parties in preparations for the upcoming revitalization forum.

It was an outcome of a meeting with his deputies – Taban Deng Gai and James Wani Igga.