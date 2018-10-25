Five more political detainees freed

The government has released five more political detainees from the National Security detention facility or Blue House in Juba.

Among them is SLPM-IO member Marko Lokidor, who was the former of Kapoeta state.

He was reportedly kidnapped from Kakuma Refugee in northern Kenya late last year.

“We are very grateful for our release as a political detainees and we also want to thank the institution of the National Security for their fully protection and other detainees,” Mr. Lokidor spoke to journalists in a ceremony attended by an Eye Radio reporter on Thursday.

Their release is in line with the September revitalized peace agreement.

“I would to thank the Opposition leader Dr. Riek Macher for his acceptance for the peace and other South Sudan opposition Alliance those who are partners to peace agreement,” Mr Lokidor said.

Barely a month after signing the new peace deal, President Salva Kiir allegedly released 20 political prisoners as a gesture of goodwill.

However, little or nothing is known about who exactly has been granted freedom, apart from the former Kapoeta governor as the authorities refused to reveal the names.

The Revitalized Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in South Sudan signed in September mentions ICRC as a facilitator for the release of people detained in relation to the conflict.

But the Eye Radio’s reporter who witnessed the release said there was no presence of the ICRC.

A national security officer who declined to be named said the men were the last group of political detainees who were being held by the National Security Service.

“The ISB acting on the order of the President is releasing its last remaining political detainees and prisoners of war who have been arrested in connection with insurgency and rebellions against the state.”

However, well-known political detainees such as Kerubino Wol, Peter Biar Ajak, Dong Samuel, James Gatdet and Aggrey Idris are reportedly still being held by the national security service.